Kerry accounted for just over 2% of new houses built nationally in 12 months

296 new houses were under construction in Kerry last month, according to the latest GeoView Residential Buildings report.

512 new dwellings in Kerry were added to the GeoDirectory database in the twelve months to June 2019, according to the latest GeoView Residential Buildings Report.

Nationally, over 14,000 buildings were classified as under construction last month, a 52.5% increase on the same period last year. 296 new residential buildings were under construction in Kerry in June.

There were 1,409 residential property transactions in Kerry, in the twelve months to April 2019, with an average price of just over €180,000. 11.4% of these were for new properties.

Killarney is the town with the highest average property price in the county.

The vacancy rate in Kerry in June stood at 9.5%, higher than the national average of 4.8%.

GeoDirectory data also shows the amount of derelict buildings in the country. In June 2019, the national total stood at over 28,000, with the overwhelming majority found in rural areas.

The report found that there were 78 derelict buildings in urban areas in Kerry.