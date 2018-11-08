Kerry accountant questions Revenue’s ability to respond to issues around new PAYE modernisation

A Kerry accountant is questioning Revenue’s ability to respond to issues raised by the PAYE modernisation.

A new system, which changes the way self-employed and small companies report their employees’ payroll information to Revenue, will come into effect on January 1st.

Forensic accountant Kevin Moynihan says currently on the Revenue website it will take 20 to 25 working days to receive a reply.





He also raised the issue of Emergency Tax.

Revenue says this new system will be more modern and will enable employers to access all the tax reliefs they are entitled to.

Mr Moynihan says Revenue need dedicated people to answer queries and respond to issues businesses have surrounding the new system.