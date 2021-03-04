Kerry had 41 COVID deaths since the pandemic began

Kerry has the second lowest COVID-19 death rate per head of population according to new figures published by the Central Statistics Office.

The latest data on COVID-19 deaths and infection rates until mid-February shows that 41 people in Kerry lost their lives in the last year due to the virus.

Kerry had 27.76 deaths per 100,000 population.

Cavan, Monaghan and Mayo had the most coronavirus related deaths.

Sligo, Kerry, Galway, and Leitrim had the least COVID related deaths per head of population.

The latest CSO data provides a breakdown by county for 3,882 COVID deaths and almost 215,000 confirmed cases.