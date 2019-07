The Kerry team to play Cork in tomorrow night’s Munster Under 20s Football Final will be named tonight.

The defending Champions will line out against the Rebel County at 7.30pm in Pairc Ui Rinn and we’ll have live commentary on Radio Kerry.

The Kerry Supporters Club will be running a bus to tomorrow night’s Munster Under 20s Football Final in Cork.

All seats must be booked by close of business today by contacting either Donal O’Leary, John King or Martin Leane.