Kerry Under 20s Manager Praises His Munster Champions

GAELIC GAMES

Kerry outscored Cork by 11-points to 3 in the second half to reclaim the Eirgrid Munster under-20 football crown.

John Sugrue’s side ran out 17-points to 1-9 winners at Austin Stack Park.

Kerry trailed by four points at half time but a scintillating second half performance secured the silverware for the Kingdom.

Captain Paul O’Shea from Kilcummin was delighted with the result and how it was achieved.

Radio Kerry commentator, Tim Moynihan, also spoke to the Kerry Manager John Sugrue.