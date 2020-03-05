Kerry Under 20s Manager Praises His Munster Champions

By
radiokerrysport
-
4 February 2020; On hand to launch the 2020 EirGrid GAA Football U20 All-Ireland Championship at Croke Park in Dublin is Kerry manager John Sugrue. EirGrid, the state-owned company that manages and develops Ireland's electricity grid, has been a proud sponsor of the U20 GAA Football All-Ireland Championship since 2015. #EirGridGAA. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

GAELIC GAMES

Kerry outscored Cork by 11-points to 3 in the second half to reclaim the Eirgrid Munster under-20 football crown.

John Sugrue’s side ran out 17-points to 1-9 winners at Austin Stack Park.

Kerry trailed by four points at half time but a scintillating second half performance secured the silverware for the Kingdom.

Captain Paul O’Shea from Kilcummin was delighted with the result and how it was achieved.

Radio Kerry commentator, Tim Moynihan, also spoke to the Kerry Manager John Sugrue.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR