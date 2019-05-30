Kerry Under 20s Draw With Cork In John Kerins Cup

Kerry’s Under 20s drew with Cork last night in the first round of the John Kerins Cup in Clonakilty.

Trailing at half-time, Jack O’Connor’s side went into the lead early in the second half with the help of a Michael Potts goal.

Sean Quilter’s late free looked to have won it for the Kingdom but Jack Murphy’s fisted point in injury time brought the sides level to finish Kerry 1-16, Cork 19 points.





Donal O’Sullivan was Kerry’s top scorer with seven points, five of which were from frees.

Fiachra Clifford scored four points, Sean Quilter – 2 with a point each from Paul Walsh, Paul O’Shea and Eddie Horan.

Kerry’s next outing in the John Kerins Cup will be against Dublin on Saturday June 8th.