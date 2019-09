Kerry’s Michael Slattery has been named the Bord Gáis Energy Player of the Year for the Richie McElligott Cup.

It follows the Kingdom’s impressive run to lift the trophy last month.

Michael Slattery hit 8 points as Kerry ran out 3-22 to 0-12 winners against Down in the All Ireland Final.

He is the second Kerryman in two years to win the Bord Gáis Energy Player of the Year Award for the Richie McElligott Cup after Lixnaw’s Shane Conway picked up the prize last year.