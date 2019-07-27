Kerry 19s Win On The Road But Defeats For 15s & 17s

The Kerry U19s have won at Wexford in the SSE Airtricity League.
They recovered from going a goal down early on to equalise in the 20th minute through Tennyson Efegbare.
A late Thomas Burke penalty gave the Kingdom the win.
The Kerry 17s lost 1-0 to Wexford, the only goal coming in the 12th minute.
Four late goals condemned the Kerry 15s to a 6-2 loss at home to Shamrock Rovers.
