Kerry 19s Win On The Road But Defeats For 15s & 17s

The Kerry U19s have won at Wexford in the SSE Airtricity League.

They recovered from going a goal down early on to equalise in the 20th minute through Tennyson Efegbare.

A late Thomas Burke penalty gave the Kingdom the win.

Darren Aherne is manager of the Kerry U19s https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/DA19-2.mp3

The Kerry 17s lost 1-0 to Wexford, the only goal coming in the 12th minute.

Kerry U17 manager Billy Dennehy https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/BDennehy.mp3

Four late goals condemned the Kerry 15s to a 6-2 loss at home to Shamrock Rovers.