The Kerry 17s have won 2-1 at Cabinteely in the SSE Airtricity League.

Josh Toomey put Kerry ahead inside 10 minutes.

Cabinteely drew level before the break, that after Kerry keeper Dylan Doona had earlier denied Cabinteely an equaliser with a penalty save.

Daniel Okwute put Kerry back in front early in the second half and that proved to be the winner.