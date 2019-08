The Kerry District League Under 17 side have qualified for the Mark Farren Cup Final.

They had an emphatic 3-2 semi final win over Cork City in Mounthawk Park last night.

Goals from Cian Brosnan, Nathan Gleeson and Colin Walsh put Kerry 3-0 up after 75 minutes.

But Cork had a never say die attitude and made it 3-2 with two minutes on the clock.

But Kerry held on and now go on to face Bohemians in the final.

Reporting is Padraig Harnett