Winner of €1 million lotto win in Kerry collects her prize

The Kerry winner of 1 million euro in the National Lottery has collected her prize at the organisation’s headquarters in Dublin.

The woman bought her ticket at Kelly’s Londis in Milltown and won the Daily Million jackpot on February 4th.

The lucky Kerry woman celebrated her win with members of her family at the National Lottery Winner’s Room earlier today.

It was only the second time she’d played the Daily Million game, and says she can’t believe her luck.

The lucky winner only checked her ticket after seeing celebrations with the National Lottery outside Kelly’s Londis, the day after the draw, while she was out walking.

She says winning €1 million is an “amazing feeling”.

The Kerry woman won’t rush into any immediate decisions, but will instead make long term plans with her family in mind.

Also collecting 1 million euro today was the winner of the New Year’s Eve Millionaire Raffle draw – a Limerick man who bought his ticket in Ryan’s Centra in Askeaton.