Kerins O’Rahilly’s Player Scores 1-04 To Help CIT To Trench Cup Title

It was a great night also for Kerins O’Rahilly’s and Kerry footballer Gavin O’Brien who scored 1-4 of CIT’s 2-20 total to overcome Mary Immaculate College to win the Trench Cup.

He was one of four Kerrymen to feature for CIT with An Ghaelteacht’s Adam McAuliffe and Chris O’Donoghue from Glenflesk starting in the full-back-line and James Crean of Annascaul coming on in the second half.

The win secures CIT’s promotion to the Sigerson Cup for next season.

Speaking to Óisin Langan, Gavin O’Brien says he’s looking forward to returning to training for Kerry.