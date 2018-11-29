Kerins O’Rahilly’s Manager Confirms Tommy Walsh’s Recent Involvement With Kerry Panel

Kerins O’Rahilly’s Manager, Mícheál Quirke, believes that Tommy Walsh is good enough to be included in the Kerry Senior Football Panel.

It’s been reported that Walsh and his club-mate Gavin O’Brien have been called-up to Peter Keane’s pre-season squad.

Tommy Walsh, an All-Ireland winner in 2009, re-joined the Kerry set-up in 2015 after his return from playing Aussie Rules, but he withdrew from the Kerry panel after one year.





Mícheál Quirke says he doesn’t have full details on the extent of Walsh’s inclusion this time around, but he is aware of some recent involvement with the Kerry panel.