Kenny Jones is new Kerry IFA Chair

Kenny Jones has been elected as the new Chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Farmers’ Association.

The Kielduff dairy farmer has been a member of IFA for over 30 years and has been the 2nd delegate for Kerry IFA on national council in recent years.

Mr Jones, who supplies milk to Lee Strand, was previously Kerry IFA secretary, dairy chairman and secretary and chair of the Tralee IFA branch.

Kenneth O’Connell from Lixnaw also contested the election, which was held by postal ballot.

Here’s the moment, outgoing Kerry IFA Chair, Pat O’Driscoll announced the result online following a count in Tralee:

Meanwhile, John O’Sullivan from the Currans IFA branch has been elected the new Kerry IFA PRO.