Mark Daly from Kenmare has been re-elected to the Seanad, topping the poll of candidates contesting the Administrative Panel.

The Fianna Fáil senator from Kenmare has been elected on the first count as he exceeded the quota.

Nineteen candidates are running in the Administrative Panel and are vying for seven seats.

Today is the last day of the Seanad Election count.

All senate seats will be filled when the Taoiseach of the next government nominates 11 candidates.