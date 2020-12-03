Kenmare woman’s cookbook claims two Irish awards and shortlisted in international competition

A Kenmare woman’s cookbook has won two Irish awards and is also shortlisted among books all over the world.

Maura O’Connell Foley’s book, My Wild Atlantic Kitchen, Recipes & Recollections, took the top award in two categories in the Winter Harvest Food Culture Awards, which are part of the renowned Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

Her entry claimed both the Best of the Best in Ireland and Best Women Chef Book in Ireland awards.

Maura O’Connell Foley’s cookbook is now shortlisted among cookbooks from around the world in those two categories, along with the book’s Italian printer, Printer Trento.

She owned and operated the Lime Tree and then Packie’s restaurant, and currently runs Shelbourne Lodge guest house in Kenmare.