Kenmare woman praises public response to fundraiser she set up for vulnerable family

A Kenmare woman, who organised a fundraiser for a vulnerable father and son, has praised the public’s response to the men’s plight.

Patrick and Adrian Walsh were living in a disused bus in County Cork for four years.

Patrick is the sole carer for Adrian who has an acquired brain injury.

They had no sanitation or cooking facilities in the bus.

A group of volunteers became aware of their situation and stepped in to offer help.

Patrick and Adrian Walsh had been using river water to bathe and wash their dishes, and tried to heat their food using the battery from an old car.

Kate Durrant lives in Kenmare and is publisher and editor of Kenmare News magazine, and she came into contact with the Walshes when volunteering.

She set up a GoFundMe page to purchase a mobile home for Patrick and Adrian.

Ms Durrant says people quickly came on board and showed great kindness; so far over €11,000 has been raised for them which will transform their lives:

Donations are still being taken to finish off the works, including sanitation works for the Walsh family.

Donations can be made here.