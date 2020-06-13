Kenmare MD councillors approve road works programme

Councillors in the Kenmare Municipal District have approved the roadworks programme for the area for this year.

Works will be carried out on non-national roads and national roads, while drainage works and footpath repairs will also take place.

The programme is based on funding from the Department of Transport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Grant aid allocated by Transport Infrastructure Ireland will cover four projects in the Kenmare MD – over €4 million for pavement strengthening works along the N70 from Waterville to Kenneigh and €2.5 million for pavement strengthening and safety works on the N71 from Kenmare to Molls Gap.

€200,000 each has been allocated for pavement improvement works on the N70 at Coad Cross, Castlecove and West of Sneem Village.

€60,000 each will be spent on Bridge Rehabilitation Works projects for Aghort and Aghatubrid in Cahersiveen, €25,000 is allocated for Quaybawn Bridge, Killorglin and €15,000 for Gearha Bridge in Kenmare.

The Restoration Improvement Programme will see €3.1 million spent on almost 27km of works in the Kenmare MD; over €1 million each will be spent in the Killorglin, Cahersiveen and Kenmare areas.

Over €623,000 has been allocated for 29km or works in the Restoration Maintenance Programme and over €309,000 will be spent on the drainage programme in the Kenmare MD.

€60,000 will go towards footpaths in the MD.