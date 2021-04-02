Kenmare MD Cathaoirleach urges people not to travel to holiday homes over Easter

People are being urged not break the 5km limit to travel to holiday homes over the Easter weekend.

Kerry gardaí are asking the public to adhere to the public health advice, including to maintain social distance and stay within 5km of their homes.

Garda checkpoints have been in operation since the pandemic began and will continue over the bank holiday weekend.

Earlier this week, people with Kerry addresses were among those fined €150 for attending a house party in Cork city.

Cllr John Francis Flynn is Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District which stretches from Kilgarvan to the Iveragh Peninsula.

This is his appeal to people who have holiday homes in Kerry but live outside the county.