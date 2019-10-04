Kenmare man Bernard Looney announced as new chief executive of British Petroleum

Kerryman Bernard Looney has been announced as the next chief executive of British Petroleum.

The 49-year-old from Kenmare joined the multinational oil and gas company in 1991 and will take over his new role in February.

49-year-old Bernard Looney, who’s from a small dairy farm in Ashgrove outside Kenmare is the youngest child of Mary and Thomas Looney.

He was the first of his family to go university, obtaining an Honours Electrical Engineering Degree from University College Dublin.

Bernard Looney joined BP in 1991 as a drilling engineer, and worked in operational roles in the North Sea, Vietnam, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Mr Looney is currently chief executive of BP’s Upstream business and is responsible for all BP’s oil and gas exploration.

He’ll replace out-going CEO Bob Dudley, and will take over as group chief executive and join the BP Board on the 5th of February next; he’ll continue in his current role until then.

Bernard Looney says he’s humbled by the responsibility that’s being entrusted to him, and is excited about both the role and BP’s future.

BP Chairman Helge Lund says Bernard has all the right qualities to lead the company through this transformational era.