Kenmare Local Electoral Area update

Midday
Adjudication of doubtful votes completed in Kenmare LEA – first count continues
11am
Adjudication of doubtful votes underway in Kenmare LEA
Sunday – 10am
The first count began in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area at 9 o’clock this morning in Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.
The result of that first count is not expected before midday at the earliest.
There are 11 candidates battling it out for six seats including seven outgoing Kerry County Councillors, meaning that one of them, at least, will not be returning to Aras an Chontae next month.
Last evening the final tally of the 52 boxes in the Kenmare area was completed.
It shows the candidates in the following order:
Johnny Healy-Rae (Ind) 3042
Michael Cahill (FF) 2196
Norma Moriarty (FF) 1948
John Francis Flynn (FF) 1378
Patrick Connor Scarteen (FG) 1296
Dan McCarthy (Ind) 1060
Damian Quigg (SF) 775
Cleo Murphy (Green) 661
Patrick Lyne (FG) 444
Donie O’Sullivan Rua (FG) 417
Luke Crowley Holland (LAB) 363