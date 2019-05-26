Kenmare Local Electoral Area update

Midday

Adjudication of doubtful votes completed in Kenmare LEA – first count continues

11am





Adjudication of doubtful votes underway in Kenmare LEA

Sunday – 10am

The first count began in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area at 9 o’clock this morning in Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

The result of that first count is not expected before midday at the earliest.

There are 11 candidates battling it out for six seats including seven outgoing Kerry County Councillors, meaning that one of them, at least, will not be returning to Aras an Chontae next month.

Last evening the final tally of the 52 boxes in the Kenmare area was completed.

It shows the candidates in the following order:

Johnny Healy-Rae (Ind) 3042

Michael Cahill (FF) 2196

Norma Moriarty (FF) 1948

John Francis Flynn (FF) 1378

Patrick Connor Scarteen (FG) 1296

Dan McCarthy (Ind) 1060

Damian Quigg (SF) 775

Cleo Murphy (Green) 661

Patrick Lyne (FG) 444

Donie O’Sullivan Rua (FG) 417

Luke Crowley Holland (LAB) 363