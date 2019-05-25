Kenmare Local Electoral Area – Tally

There are six seats in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area with 11 candidates contesting.
4pm update
Among the boxes opened include Cromane, Glenbeigh, Caherciveen, Caherdaniel, Bonane – we are still waiting for Kenmare, Killorglin, Kilgarvan and Waterville
So far, there are 20 boxes opened out of 52.
The tallies show the following:
Michael Cahill (Fianna Fail) – 1131
Patrick Connor-Scarteen (Fine Gael) – 342
Luke Crowley-Holland (Labour) – 56
John Francis Flynn (Fianna Fail) – 580
Johnny Healy-Rae (Independent) – 1028
Patrick Lyne (Fine Gael) – 178
Dan McCarthy (Independent) – 214
Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fail) – 912
Cleo Murphy (Green Party) – 168
Donie O’Sullivan Rua (Fine Gael) – 157
Damian Quigg (Sinn Fein) – 327
3pm update
Among the boxes opened – Cromane, Glenbeigh, Caherciveen, Caherdaniel, Bonane.
So far, there are 16 boxes opened out of 52.
The tallies show the following:
Michael Cahill (Fianna Fail) – 828
Patrick Connor-Scarteen (Fine Gael) – 266
Luke Crowley-Holland (Labour) – 48
John Francis Flynn (Fianna Fail) – 321
Johnny Healy-Rae (Independent) – 832
Patrick Lyne (Fine Gael) – 165
Dan McCarthy (Independent) – 194
Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fail) – 883
Cleo Murphy (Green Party) – 146
Donie O’Sullivan Rua (Fine Gael) – 114
Damian Quigg (Sinn Fein) – 267