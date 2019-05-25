Kenmare Local Electoral Area – Tally

There are six seats in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area with 11 candidates contesting.

4pm update





Among the boxes opened include Cromane, Glenbeigh, Caherciveen, Caherdaniel, Bonane – we are still waiting for Kenmare, Killorglin, Kilgarvan and Waterville

So far, there are 20 boxes opened out of 52.

The tallies show the following:

Michael Cahill (Fianna Fail) – 1131

Patrick Connor-Scarteen (Fine Gael) – 342

Luke Crowley-Holland (Labour) – 56

John Francis Flynn (Fianna Fail) – 580

Johnny Healy-Rae (Independent) – 1028

Patrick Lyne (Fine Gael) – 178

Dan McCarthy (Independent) – 214

Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fail) – 912

Cleo Murphy (Green Party) – 168

Donie O’Sullivan Rua (Fine Gael) – 157

Damian Quigg (Sinn Fein) – 327

