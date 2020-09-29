Kenmare local area with highest COVID incidence rate in the county

The Kenmare Electoral Area had the highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in the county over a two-week period earlier this month.

Over the 14-day period up to September 21st, there were 35 cases in the county across six local electoral areas.

There are six local electoral areas (LEAs) in the county: Kenmare, Tralee, Killarney, Listowel, Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne.

The Kenmare LEA had the greatest number of cases with 12 of the county’s 35, giving a 14-day incidence rate of 48 per 100,000 population.

Tralee, with 8 cases, had an incidence rate of 24, followed by Killarney with a rate of 20.

For comparison, yesterday morning (Monday) the national incidence rate was 84.

The remaining LEAs – Listowel, Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne – all had fewer than five new COVID-19 cases over the 14-day period, which means the incidence rate is too negligible to calculate.

The information was compiled by data analyst David Higgins from information provided by the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre.