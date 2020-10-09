Kenmare LEA continues to have highest COVID-19 incidence rate per population

The Kenmare Local Electoral Area continues to be the worst affected area of Kerry in terms of the density of COVID-19 cases per population.

Yesterday, the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in Kerry was 64 cases per 100,000, the 7th lowest in the country.

The Kenmare LEA, which stretches from Killorglin to the Cork border on the Caha Peninsula, and includes the Iveragh Peninsula, continues to have the highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in the county over a two-week period.

The latest HSE data for every local electoral area (LEA) in the country was compiled between the 22nd September and the 5th October.

During this period, there were nearly 90 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry.

The Kenmare LEA had the greatest number of cases with 23 of the county’s total, giving a 14-day incidence rate of 92 per 100,000 population.

The Killarney LEA, also with 23 cases, had an incidence rate of 77, followed by Tralee with a rate of 63.

The Listowel LEA had 16 cases in the two-week period, giving an incidence rate of 55.

The remaining LEAs – Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne – all had fewer than five new cases over the 14-day period, which means the incidence rate is too small to calculate.