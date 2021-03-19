Kenmare LEA among eleven areas with fewer than five COVID cases in two weeks

The Kenmare Local Electoral Area is among eleven areas across the country that recorded fewer than five cases of COVID-19.

That’s according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre for the two-week period from March 2nd to 15th.

With a population of just over 25,000, the Kenmare Local Electoral Area stretches from Killorglin to Kilgarvan and includes the Iveragh Peninsula.

Over the two weeks, fewer than five cases were recorded in the LEA, which means it is not given an incidence rate.

It was among eleven LEAs that recorded fewer than five cases around the country.

Tralee LEA has the highest incidence rate per 100,000 people in Kerry of 127.1 following 42 cases.

Killarney LEA had 12 cases giving a rate of 40.5 and nine cases in Castleisland LEA means it has a rate of 52.5.

Seven cases in the Corca Dhuibhne LEA leaves it with a rate of 49.4 and Listowel’s rate is 20.9 after six cases.

The national incidence rate is 148 and Tullamore LEA recorded the highest rate of 484 cases per 100,000 people.