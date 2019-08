Kenmare are carrying no injuries into the Intermediate County Hurling Final.

Kenmare take on Kilgarvan on Saturday evening in Lewis Road in the final of the Intermediate Hurling Championship.

Co-manager Eugene O’Sullivan says that while they are injury-free, they’re still only hopeful that they’ll have a full squad available due to work commitments.

Throw-in on Saturday is at 5 o’clock and we’ll have live reports from that game in Lewis Road here on Radio Kerry.