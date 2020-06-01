Kenmare Golf Club extensively damaged in early-morning fire

The clubhouse at Kenmare Golf Club has been extensively damaged following a fire in the early hours of this morning.

The alarm was raised shortly before 4.30am, and six units from the Kerry Fire Service – along with four water tenders – were dispatched to the scene.

It took several hours before the blaze was eventually brought under control at about half past nine this morning.

The roof of the building was completely destroyed and the inside of the clubhouse was also extensively damaged.

A spokeperson for Limerick Fire Control, which co-ordinated the operation, said it’s not yet known what caused the blaze, but an investigation will be carried out.