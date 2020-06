Jam cafés and bakery has gone into liquidation with the loss of 87 jobs.

The company operates four cafés in Kenmare, Killarney, Ballincollig and on the Kinsale Road in Cork.

It also had a bakery/kitchen factory in Kenmare.

Jam employs 45 people in the town.

It first opened as a cafe and deli in Kenmare 20 years ago.

The company could not be contacted for comment.