Kenmare bay Island sold for €2 million

An Island in Kenmare Bay has been bought for €2 million euro by the owner of the Parknasilla resort.

Rossdohan Island off the coast of the resort in Sneem has been bought by Swiss Lebonese billionaire Jacqui Safra.

Mr Safra purchased Parknasilla for around €11 million in 2012.

Rossdohan was bought in an off-market deal according to Sean Daly of Sherry FitzGerald Kenmare.

The island has 140 acres of rare tropical woodland and a ruined manor house and has been uninhabited since 1955.

Its understood that the new owner intends to restore the gardens on the Rossdohan, which were developed by previous owners the Walker family of Sandyford in Dublin.