Kelleher presents ‘Cathaoirleach’s Acknowledgement’ to frontline workers

The outgoing Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council acknowledged frontline workers in one of his final acts in the role.

Cllr Niall Kelleher presented a ‘Cathaoirleach’s Acknowledgement’ to the management of University Hospital Kerry, representing health service personnel across the county.

A certificate was also presented to the management of An Garda Síochána to acknowledge the work of their members during the COVID-19 emergency.

Cllr Kelleher said staff have shown immense dedication and professionalism in their approach to the current crisis.