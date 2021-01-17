Keith Johnston Kenmare.

A private family funeral will take place for Keith Johnston with only 10 people in the church on Monday January 18th at 2PMin St. Patrick’s Church Kenmare which will be live streamed on www.mycondoleences.ie , burial afterwards in Killowen Churchyard.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu of flowers to Kerry Palliative Care UHK Tralee or The Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Peacefully and surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Kerry Palliative Care UHK, Tralee.

Beloved husband of Geraldine, devoted father to Roy, Janet and Robin and brother of Lewis and Frank. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children brothers daughters-in-law Celine and Theresa, son-in-law John, grandchildren Maeve, David, Bill, Kate, Aidan and Aoife, sisters-in-law Jenny and Barbara, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends

Requiescat In Peace

