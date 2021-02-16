Keith Higgins Says Some Of The Best He Faced Hailed From The Kingdom

Former Mayo Footballer Keith Higgins has said some of his toughest opponents came from the Kingdom.

The Ballyhaunis clubman called time on his intercounty football career last month and left with 4 All Star awards and 8 Connaught titles.

Speaking on last evenings Terrace Talk, Keith says that the Kerry forwards were always difficult to mark

The match up of Keith Higgins and James O Donoghue in the All Ireland Semi Final Replay of 2014 will forever be remembered. Although he was in a close battle all day, he said that he took no solace as his side went down

by one point after extra time.