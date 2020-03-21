Keel and Castlemaine volunteers offering delivery services to those who are self-isolating at home

Volunteers in Keel and Castlemaine are offering delivery services to those who are self-isolating at home.

Keel/Castlemaine Community volunteers says local businesses are aware that the recommended restrictions on movement as a result of the coronavirus pandemic may cause problems for some in the coming weeks.

In order to minimise these, the volunteers have put a collection service in place for prescriptions from Milltown pharmacies and a delivery service for local businesses.

This service will be manned from 1pm to 4pm, seven days a week.

Call 066 71 74 066 to speak to the co-ordinator.

If anyone wishes to volunteer, contact Ger on 087 6761740.