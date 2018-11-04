Keanes Supervalu Killorglin Beaten But Victory For Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney

Keanes Supervalu Killorglin were beaten in the Men’s Super League.

They went down at Griffith College Swords Thunder by 93 points to 68. Thunder had opened up a 25-11 lead by the end of the opening quarter. The gap was 12 late in the second period but rose to 17 by half time, 46-29.

Killorglin were 22 down going into the final quarter; 71-49 and lost out by 25.





Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney won 85-76 against LIT in Men’s Division One.

Lakers led 56-29 at half-time.

Top scorers-Sean O’Brien 16, Mark Greene 15