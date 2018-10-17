KDYS will survive the loss of its 1.8 million euro Youthreach project

The Kerry Diocesan Youth Service will have to undergo significant change and restructuring, but will survive the loss of its Youthreach programme, worth 1.8 million euro .

That’s according to chairman of KDYS, Fr Ger Godley, who was speaking ahead of the transfer of the Youthreach and Mentor training programmes to the Kerry Education and Training Board

Youthreach represents 42% of the KDYS annual budget and involves over 30 of its 86 staff.





Earlier this year, Kerry ETB informed the organisation that it would be providing the programme directly from the 1st of January next.

Speaking on the Kerry Today programme Fr Godley said Kerry ETB had the authority to do this but that the KDYS remains unhappy with the decision however he said they will work in good faith on the transition period for staff as well as with the possible rental of KDYS buildings by Kerry ETB for the continuation of the programmes.

He said the KDYS carries out alot of other work in the area of youth intervention as well as youth clubs and that will continue in its five centres across the county in Tralee, Killarney, Listowel, Killorglin and Castleisland.

Fr Godley said it is his view that the transfer is sign that the community and voluntary sector was now being less valued by the state and that this was unfortunate.