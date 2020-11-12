KDYS and Tusla planning how to respond to gaps in Kerry family support services

KDYS and Tusla are planning on how to best respond to gaps in family support services in Kerry.

The Kerry Diocesan Youth Service says following a review of family support services in the county by Tusla, some gaps in family support needs have become apparent.

KDYS says it’s aware there’s a need to assist both families with children under Tusla’s care and teenagers receiving crisis support, along with expanding these supports throughout the county.

The bodies claim a refocusing of service delivery will ensure better outcomes for children and families in Kerry.

Earlier this week, concerns were raised by Fianna Fáil councillors Micheal O’Shea and Micheal Cahill about the continuation of KDYS services in mid Kerry.