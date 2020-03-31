KDYS launches online youth club

The Kerry Diocesan Youth Service has launched an online youth club for Kerry teenagers who need a social outlet while the schools are closed.

The idea is to provide young people with a positive activity program they could take part in, from the comfort and safety of their own home.

The weekly program includes active games, healthy recipes and art and craft ideas.

The On-Line Club is aimed at teenagers, but younger children can also take part.

Anyone who wants to get involved, is advised to search KDYS on social media platforms.

CEO Tim O’Donoghue says the initiative for this project came from the young people themselves: