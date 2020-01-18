John O’Regan reports
Community Games Basketball Update
There’s Community Games basketball action this weekend.With the latest from the opening day, Nelius Collins
KDL Underage Soccer Round-Up/Sunday Preview
John O’Regan reports
Munster Snooker Finals Day Two Review
The Munster Snooker Finals are ongoing in Killarney.Derek Kiely reports
Operation Transformation Walks – January 16th, 2020
There are two Operation Transformation walks taking place in Kerry this Saturday; one in Tralee & one in Listowel. Jimmy Deenihan is Chair of...
Nutritional Advice | January – January 16th, 2020
This month Anne Darcy talks about a healthy gut, a healthy brain and how to improve your long term memory.
Ask the Podiatrist | January – January 16th, 2020
Annemaire Horgan answers your podiatry related queries.