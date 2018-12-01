KDL Sunday Soccer Preview

Murt Murphy previews the weekend KDL games
KDL Underage Soccer Round-Up
John O’Regan reviews today’s matches
Killarney Historic Rally Victory For Owen Murphy
Owen Murphy has taken the honours in the Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally.He won by just point 9 of a second from Mark Falvey.Padraig...
Beaufort Targeting Munster Club Football Final Glory
Beaufort can tomorrow capture the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship title.Their opponent in the Final are Cork side Dromtarriffe.Mallow is the venue...
The Continuing Homelessness Crisis – November 30th, 2018
Mary (not her real name) has just had to go into emergency accommodation with her family, she has one child and another on the...
The Movemeber aftermath – November 30th, 2018
‘Movember’ wrapped up last night with a massive shave off taking place in the Rose Hotel. Deirdre had a chat with Junior Loche who...
‘The Goddess of Lust’ – November 30th, 2018
The world premier of a comic drama by Mike O’Donnell which is about a fictional account of the visit of Hollywood actress Jayne Mansfield...