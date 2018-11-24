KDL Sunday Soccer Preview

Murt Murphy previews the weekend KDL games
KDL Underage Soccer Round-Up
John O’Regan reviews today’s matches
Evening Sports Update
BOXINGKellie Harrington has become just the third Irish boxer to win a world amateur gold medal.The Dubliner has followed in the footsteps...
A Busy Weekend for Kerry Teams In Munster Club Championships
Kerry teams are hitting the pitch this weekend in the Munster Club ChampionshipIn the Munster Intermediate Club Final Kilcummin face Fermoy in Mallow at...
Kerry Footballing Great’s Nickname Sparks Security Alert – November 23rd,
You can probably guess the footballer whose nickname triggered a security alert on a flight. Yes, it was Eoin ‘Bomber’ Liston. He explained all...
Call from the Dáil – November 23rd, 2018
John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent, looks at the week that was in politics.
Mary Lou on Brexit, Rural Ireland & Being in Government – November 23rd, 2018
The President of Sinn Féin will be in Castleisland this weekend addressing a conference on rural revival.