John O’Regan previews the weekend KDL games
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESFor the first time ever a Down team will contest the A-I-B All-Ireland Club Football Championship final.Kilcoo beat Dublin and Leinster champions Ballyboden...
KDL Sunday Soccer Preview
Coursing – Top 10 Dogs/Bitches of the Decade
As 2019 and the decade has drawn to a close, we look back at the best sporting moments of the past 10 years.Our coursing...
The Heat Doctor – January 3rd, 2020
The Heat Doctor, David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh joined Joe in studio to answer listeners’ questions about home heating and energy-saving solutions.
Killarney Planning Controversy – January 3rd, 2020
An Bord Pleanála has upheld a decision by Kerry County Council to refuse permission to allow a building at Killarney Racecourse continue to be...
Do We Need to Get Tougher with Motor Fine Evaders? – January 3rd, 2020
The Courts Service is proposing that drivers who fail to pay fines for motoring offences shouldn’t be able to renew their motor tax or...