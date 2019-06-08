KDL Sunday Soccer Preview

Murt Murphy previews the weekend KDL games
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Kerry Beat Dublin In U20s John Kerins Development Football League
Game number two for Kerry in the U20s John Kerins Development Football League has seen them defeat DublinThe Kingdom won 1-7 to 0-7 in...
Ask the Podiatrist | June – June 6th, 2019
Anne Marie Horgan joins us for our podiatry spot.
Nutrition Advice | June – June 6th, 2019
Anne Darcy talks about preventing pain & inflammation with food.
The Shannon Ballroom – June 6th, 2019
One of Kerry’s social hot spots back in the showband era is now a derelict building and is lying idle. A group from Causeway...