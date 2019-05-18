KDL Sunday Soccer Preview

Murt Murphy previews the weekend KDL games
Community Games Review
Nelius Collins reports on the latest Community Games action
Munster Matchplay Pitch N Putt Championships Review
Pitch n Putt's Munster Matchplay Championships are on in Tipperary this weekend.Tim Scannell reports from day one
Kerry Footballer Geaney Looks Ahead To 2019 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship
AIB’s launch of the 2019 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship has taken place.Kerry footballer Paul Geaney was among those to attend the event and speak...
We Can’t Forgive Her – May 17th, 2019
The family of a young girl who died in a Scartaglin road accident say they don’t forgive the accused.14-year-old Caitlin Taylor of Gouldshill, Mallow...
Call from the Dáil – May 17th, 2019
Political correspondent with the Irish Independent, John Downing examines the week in politics.
Killarney Candidates’ Election Debate – May 16th, 2019
John Buckley of Sinn Féin, Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin, Cllr Michael Gleeson of the Kerry Independent Alliance, Independent Cllr Donal Grady, Independent Cllr Maura...