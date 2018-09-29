KDL Sunday Preview

Murt Murphy previews the weekend KDL games
KDL Underage Soccer Round-Up
John O’Regan reviews today’s matches
Munster Pitch & Putt Matchplay Championships Day 1 Review
Mallow and Fermoy this weekend host the Munster Matchplay Championships.Jason O’Connor reports
Evening Sports Update
GOLFEurope will take a 10 points to 6 lead into Sunday's Singles at the Ryder Cup in Paris as they attempt to regain the...
The Beauty spot | September
Mary O’Donnel joins us to discuss preparing skin, hair, nails and body for colder months.
Lets get Kerry Walking | Tralee
Jill St John Harrington attended the parkrun in Tralee and brings the latest report or Tralee’s ‘Lets get Kerry walking’.
Are Kerry pubs too cold?
We got a comment from a listener which sparked a lot of reaction with regards to Kerry pubs and restaurants being cold. So are...