KDL Soccer Round-Up

Part One; John O’Regan
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESLaois are into a Leinster football semi-final after beating Westmeath.The O'Moores have run out winners by 12 points to 10 at O'Connor Park...
Premier A League Final Ends In A Draw
The Denny Premier A League Final has ended in a draw.It finished 1 all between Killarney Celtic and Castleisland at Mounthawk Park in Tralee.
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s cardLiam Dowling’s Ballymac Arminta is into the Sporting Press Oaks Final after a 4 length victory in...
How We Treat People in Direct Provision – May 24th, 2019
CEO of the Immigrant Council of Ireland, Brian Killoran told an Oireachtas committee this week that victims of sex trafficking have been asked to...
Theresa May Announces Her Departure – May 24th, 2019
Just under three years after taking office, today Theresa May announced that she will be standing down as UK Prime Minister on June 7th....
Dancing to My Death – May 24th, 2019
Fr Daniel O’Leary, who was originally from Rathmore, was a renowned author, priest, teacher and speaker. Last year, he was told he had cancer....