KDL Soccer Round-Up

Part One; John O’Regan
Monday 10th December 2018
Denny Division 2B
Manor West Fc 3-1 Lisard Wanderers.
Friday 14th December 2018
Denny Division 1A
Atletico Ardfert 2-1 Sporting Listowel.
Denny Division 2B
Kilmoyley Athletic 5-1 CG Killarney B.
Saturday 15th December 2018
Denny U17 League
Dingle Bay Rovers 0-0 Rattoo Rovers.
Ballyheigue Athletic 0-7 Fenit Samphires.
St Brendans Park 7-4 Atletico Ardfert.
Killarney Celtic 2-3 Ballyhar Dynamos.
Denny Premier A
Tralee Dynamos 2-2 Fenit Samphires .
Sunday 16th December 2018
Denny Premier A
Dingle Bay Rovers 5-0 Killarney Athletic.
Denny Premier B
Castleisland B 0-2 Killorglin Afc.
Denny Division 1A
Rattoo Rovers 2-2 Ballyhar Dynamos.
Ballyheigue Athletic 1-3 Strand Road.
Denny Division 1B
Castlemaine Utd 1-0 Classic Fc B.
Denny Premier A
Team P W D L PTS
Killarney Celtic 7 6 1 0 19
Killarney Athletic 8 5 1 2 16
Dingle Bay Rovers 9 4 3 2 15
Castleisland Afc 5 4 1 0 13
Listowel Celtic 6 4 0 2 12
Fenit Samphires 7 3 1 3 10
Tralee Dynamos 8 2 4 2 10
Mitchels Avenue 6 2 1 3 7
Tralee Celtic 16 0 0 16 0
Denny Premier B
Team P W D L PTS
CG Killarney 7 5 0 2 15
Classic Fc 6 4 0 2 12
Camp United 8 4 0 4 12
Killorglin Afc 4 3 0 1 9
AC Athletic 4 2 2 0 6
Castleisland B 6 2 0 4 6
QPR 6 1 2 3 5
Killarney Celtic B 9 1 2 6 5
Denny Division 1A
Team P W D L PTS
Ballyhar Dynamos 8 6 1 1 19
Strand Road Fc 9 3 1 5 10
Listowel Celtic B 5 3 0 2 9
Ballyheigue Ath 6 2 2 2 8
Atletico Ardfert 6 2 1 3 7
Rattoo Rovers 4 2 1 1 7
Asdee Rovers 5 1 1 3 4
Sporting Listowel 3 1 0 2 3
Denny Division 1B
Team P W D L PTS
Castlegregory Celt 9 6 1 2 19
St Brendans Park 8 6 0 2 18
Inter Kenmare 10 5 3 2 18
Castlemaine Utd 7 5 0 2 15
Windmill United 6 3 2 1 11
Killorglin Afc B 7 0 2 5 5
Killarney Ath B 9 1 1 7 4
Classic Fc B 8 0 1 7 1
Denny Division 2A
Team P W D L PTS
Ballymac Celtic 6 5 0 1 15
Annascaul Inch 6 4 1 1 13
CS C Breanainn 7 4 0 3 12
Mainebank Fc 6 3 1 2 10
Ballybunion Fc 4 2 0 2 6
Killorglin Fc C 6 0 2 4 2
Mastergeeha Fc 5 0 0 5 0
Denny Division 2B
Team P W D L PTS
Kilmoyley Ath 9 9 0 0 27
CG Killarey B 9 6 1 2 19
Manor West Fc 9 5 1 3 16
Sneem Santos 6 5 0 1 15
Ballyheigue Ath B 6 2 1 3 7
CS Abbeydorney 5 1 1 3 4
Classic Fc C 7 1 0 6 3
Lenamore Rovers 6 1 0 5 3
Lisard Wanderers 7 0 0 7 0
Denny U17 League North Section
Team P W D L PTS
St Brendans Park 7 4 1 2 13
Fenit Samphires 6 4 0 2 12
Rattoo Rovers 5 3 2 0 11
Ballyheigue Ath 7 3 1 3 10
Dingle Bay Rovers 5 1 2 2 5
Atletico Ardfert 4 1 0 3 3
Listowel Celtic 4 0 0 4 0
Denny U17 League South Section
Team P W D L PTS
Ballyhar Dynamos 4 3 1 0 10
Killarney Celtic 4 3 0 1 9
Tralee Dynamos 3 2 0 1 6
Killarney Athletic 5 1 2 2 5
Mastergeeha Fc 4 0 1 3 1
Castleisland Afc 2 0 0 2 0
Denny Youth League North Section
Team P W D L PTS
Tralee Dynamos 5 4 0 1 12
Rattoo Rovers 3 3 0 0 9
Castleisland Afc 5 1 0 4 3
St Brendans Park 1 1 0 0 3
Listowel Celtic 4 0 0 4 0
Denny Youth League South Section
Team P W D L PTS
Killorglin Afc 3 2 1 0 7
Ballyhar Dynamos 4 1 2 1 5
Killarney Athletic 3 1 1 1 4
Killarney Celtic 2 1 1 0 4
Mastergeeha Fc 4 0 1 3 1