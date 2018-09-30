KDL Soccer Round-Up

Part One; John O’Regan
Athea Horse & Pony Racing Review
The horse and pony season concluded in Athea today.Charlie Farrelly reports
Crokes To Face Rahilly’s In County Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals
Holders Dr Crokes have been paired with Kerins O'Rahilly's in the last four of the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship.The other semi-final...
5-4 Loss For Kerry 17s To Cobh
Kerry have lost 5-4 at Home to Cobh in the SSE Airtricity U15 and 17 Leagues.It was a game of two halves as Kerry...
The Beauty spot | September
Mary O’Donnel joins us to discuss preparing skin, hair, nails and body for colder months.
Lets get Kerry Walking | Tralee
Jill St John Harrington attended the parkrun in Tralee and brings the latest report or Tralee’s ‘Lets get Kerry walking’.
Are Kerry pubs too cold?
We got a comment from a listener which sparked a lot of reaction with regards to Kerry pubs and restaurants being cold. So are...