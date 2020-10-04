Christopher Hegarty reports
Evening Sports Update
Tottenham are absolutely demolishing Manchester United.Mourinho's men currently lead 5-1 at Old Trafford.The game got off to a blistering start with three goals in...
KDL Soccer Round-Up
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
The Heat Doctor – October 2nd, 2020
On the first Friday of every month, the Heat Doctor, David O'Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, answers your home heating and energy conservation questions....
Golfgate Report: No Need for Judge to Resign – October 2nd, 2020
Former Fine Gael senator Paul Coghlan, who invited Supreme Court justice Seamus Wolfe to the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner that was in breach...
SIPTU Reaction to St John of God Announcement – October 2nd, 2020
Ted Kenny is SIPTU industrial organiser. The union represents 250 people who work for St John of God in Kerry.