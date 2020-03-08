Christopher Hegarty reports
Kerry Pitch n Putt Update
There was no play today in the Kerry Interclub Matchplay.Jason O'Connor has an update on the event
KDL Soccer Round-Up
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Changes In The Garden Of Contemplation – March 6th, 2020
The Garden of Contemplation in Tralee is changing all its quotes on the walls to quotes of famous women
Veterinary Matters – March 6th, 2020
Danny O’Sullivan from Allcare Vets Killarney answers your pet related queries.
International Women’ Day – March 5th, 2020
This Sunday is International Women’s Day. The Kerry Women’s Interactive Network are holding an event entitled ‘Women are you happy?’