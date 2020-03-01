John O’Regan;
Fantastic Start For Kerry Ladies In Munster Minor Championship
The Kerry ladies had a great start to their championship beating Tippereary 7-10 to 1-4.Kerry Ladies manager Rory Killgallen:
Defeat For Kerry Hurlers Against Antrim In Division 2A
Our Kerry hurlers lost at home today to Antrim in the Allianz League Division 2A.The final score was Kerry 2-14 Antrim 2-20.Timmy Sheehan with...
Community Games Updates
Neilus Collins reports for us throughout the dayWriting and Art Winners:Indoor Soccer Part 1:
INTRO Matchmaking| February – February 28th, 2020
Feargal Harrington joins us for another instalment of the dating slot. This month we ask is it really a good idea to date someone...
The Leap Year Babies – February 28th, 2020
On today’s show we meet two of Kerry’s ‘leap year’ babies. They are Thomas Dillion from Listowel & Andrea O’Donoghue from Blennerville.
Kerry’s Devotion to Saint Roch- February 28th, 2020
Máire Begley heard Fr Pat Crean-Lynch speaking about the prayer to Saint Roch in relation to the ongoing coronavirus and got in touch with...